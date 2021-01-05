Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Had 'Instant' Chemistry on 'Don't Worry Darling' Set Ahead of Dating News

✖

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde immediately had a connection after meeting on the set of upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a source close to the pair told Us Weekly Monday after photos of the two holding hands at a friends wedding over the weekend made headlines when published by Page Six, prompting reports the two are dating.

"Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," the insider told Us Weekly. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." The "Golden" singer, who plays Jack in the Wilde-directed Don't Worry Darling, officiated the San Ysidro Ranch ceremony in Montecito, California, referring to his wedding date as his "girlfriend" during a speech, another insider shared with the magazine.

News that the two stars are believed to be dating comes two months after Wilde's split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis and three months after the former One Direction singer replaced Shia LaBeouf as the film’s leading man. Also starring in Don't Worry Darling, which chronicles a 1950s housewife who learns her husband has a mysterious secret, are Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The Booksmart director and Saturday Night Live alum ended their seven-year engagement this year after nearly a decade together. The former couple got engaged in 2012, and share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. A source told PEOPLE in November the split happened at the "beginning" of 2020. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," the insider revealed when the breakup finally made headlines, adding that their bicoastal living arrangement and busy schedules led to the pair growing apart over the years, but that they remained dedicated to coparenting peacefully for the benefit of their children.

Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2011, and Sudeikis was married to Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010. Styles has remained a bachelor over the years, but has been linked romantically to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe throughout his career. In December 2020, a source close to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer shared that while he was taking a break to be single, he likely wouldn't be for long. "He’s got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he’d like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal," the insider told Us Weekly at the time. "He certainly won’t be single in the long term."