See Olivia Newton-John on Her Daughter's Instagram 3 Days Before Her Death

Just three days before Olivia Newton-John's death at the age of 73, the Grease star's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, paid special tribute to her mother. In a Friday, Aug. 5 Instagram post, Lattanzi, 36, shared a photo of herself and her mother, writing, "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend."

It is unclear when the photo was taken. In the image, the mother and daughter duo pose together, with Newton-John all smiles. For the photo, Lattanzi wore an off-the-shoulder dress, with her mother opting for a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down. The post generated plenty of responses, with one person commenting, "the close bond you both share is unbreakable and so adorable." Several also used the post to send their well-wishes to Newton-John, who in 2018 shared that she was treating cancer at the base of her spine, with one person writing, "I pray for your mother all the time. She brings so much happiness to the world. To bring happiness to the music is a gift that is worth it's weight in gold."

The post came just days before Newton-John passed away Monday morning following a decades-long battle with cancer. Her passing was confirmed by her husband, John Easterling, who wrote in a message shared to the actress and singer's official Instagram account, "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

In the wake of her passing, Lattanzi has been one of numerous figures to pay tribute to Newton-John. Shortly after news broke Monday of her mother's passing, the 36-year-old posted a series of throwback photos highlighting the close bond she shared with her mother, including pictures from interviews they did together last year for their single "Window in the Wall." Lattanzi did not include a caption.

Newton-John was best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the actress starring opposite of John Travolta in the hit 1978 film that led to hits like "You're The One That I Want," "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "Summer Nights." In addition to acting credits, the star also had a successful music career. The '80s included her best-selling single "Physical." She released her final album, Friends for Christmas, in 2016. In 2020, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Newton-John a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire to honor her services to charity, entertainment, and cancer research.