John Travolta Reacts to Olivia Newton-John's Death

John Travolta is paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John. More than four decades after the two Hollywood A-listers shared the screen in 1978's Grease, Travolta on Monday penned an emotional tribute to his co-star and friend following news that Newton-John passed away earlier that morning following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Travolta penned the heartbreaking message on Instagram Monday afternoon, where he shared a throwback photo of the actress, writing, "my dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better." The actor went on to reflect impact Newton-John not only had on him, but on the world, calling it "impeccable." Travolta added, "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!" He signed off on the post, "Your Danny, your John," a reference to his onscreen counterpart in Grease.

This is a developing story...