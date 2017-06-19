Olivia Newton-John Reportedly ‘Devastated’ After Daughter’s Social Media Meltdown

It's only been a couple of weeks since iconic actress Olivia Newton-John announced that she has breast cancer, and just this past week her daughter suffered a social media meltdown that has reportedly left Olivia "devastated."

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 68-year-old singer is "devastated that her illness has taken such a heavy toll" on her 31-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

Per a source close to Olivia, "She's been in floods of tears and can barely believe it's happening," in regards to the toll her health is having on her daughter.

Last week, Lattanzi posted a photo of herself wearing a crop top that put her small torso fully on display and donned a pair of skintight jeans. She also had a cigarette in her mouth and was wearing a pair of black angel wings.

She captioned the picture with, "98% angel."

After the post went up, Chloe's followers immediately began addressing how unhealthy they felt she looked.

One user wrote, "This photo is unhealthy. Pls eat something."

Another commented, "Too skinny...A woman needs curves with some weight."

Not long after Olivia Newton-John announced her new breast cancer battle, Chloe shared a picture of herself on Instagram and was scolded by followers for appearing "happy" so soon after the devastating news.

Lattanzi fired back, "Some woman commented that I couldn't post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through."

"I don't want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can't distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram," she continued.

In spite of the backlash, Chloe maintained that her mother would want, and encourage, her to keep pursuing her goals.

She said, "The one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative. My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother's cancer has to be everyone's business."

Later she threatened to quit Instagram, saying, "You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world's opinions of how we deal with this. I'm going to leave my Instagram for a while."

It turns out, however, she has not left the social media site.