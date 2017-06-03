Olivia Munn Hits The Town In Shorter Than Short Daisy Dukes

With her latest film, The Predator, having recently wrapped, Olivia Munn ditched the military garb to enjoy a day off in Los Angeles, sporting some jean shorts. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the ensemble.

Continuing the celebration of the film’s shoot finally concluding, Munn also switched up her hairstyle, adding some highlights to her dark locks.

Popped my hair cherry today! THANKS @ckaedingcolor for the new highlights!! 💁🏻🍒 #virginhairnomore A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The newly single Munn has kept herself quite busy lately, with The Predator being only one of many projects she’s filmed. Additionally, Munn has starred in Office Christmas Party, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, and Ocean’s Eight, the all-female reboot of the heist-comedy series.

Despite the packed schedule, Munn had a pretty rough month of May, as she had recently split from her three-year boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

It’s been less than two weeks since Munn’s first public appearance following the break-up, when she attended the Billboard Music Awards. Instead of addressing any rumors about her personal life while traversing the red carpet, Munn joked about how easy it was to select a dress for the event, saying, “It was the first one I tried on and I loved it.”

We won’t expect Munn to share details about her relationship anytime soon, but a source explained, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” while adding the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Becoming single wasn’t the only rough patch that 36-year-old Munn went through recently, as her cousin Robyn Marie Schmid-Tiffie sadly passed away in April. Munn took to Instagram to pay her respects to her 33-year-old cousin, saying, “In this moment it’s understandable to solely live in the sadness and unfairness of her death. But her parents and husband have chosen instead to celebrate her life by bringing more light into this world.”

The Predator also stars Thomas Jane, Keegan Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes and is scheduled for an August 3, 2018 release date. The upcoming film will be a sequel to Predator 2, avoiding the two Alien vs. Predator films and taking place before the Robert Rodriguez-directed Predators.

