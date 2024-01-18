Olivia Jade Giannulli Compares Her Luxurious Kitchen to 'Prison' in Awkward Video Moment

Olivia Jade Giannulli's gaffe about her kitchen led the 24-year-old influencer to joke about the 2019 college admissions scandal that led to her famous parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, doing time in prison. In a YouTube video chronicling her life posted Tuesday, Olivia Jade walked her subscribers through her plans to update the decor in her Los Angeles home.

"Back in the kitchen. Sorry for the mess that's behind me – the kitchen needs a clean," she says in the video. "I'm so excited, you guys, I finally ordered wallpaper for the kitchen so it's not going to feel so sterile." The influencer continues, "It's not going to feel like ... a prison," before taking a second to pause and stare at the camera. "Save the jokes. I don't want to hear it. I set you up and I don't want you to tee off. OK?" she teased.

In 2019, Loughlin and Mossimo were exposed as having paid William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to help get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California under the pretense that they were rowing recruits. The following year, both of Olivia Jade's parents pleaded guilty, with the Full House actress being sentenced to serve two months in prison and Mossimo sentenced to five. The couple was also forced to pay a total of $400,000.

Olivia Jade would go on to claim on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk that she "wasn't fully aware" of her parents' actions. "When it first happened I didn't look at it and say, 'Oh my God like how dare we do this?' I was like, 'Why is everybody complaining? I was confused what we did.' That's embarrassing to admit," she said, admitting that her high school performance didn't deserve USC admission, but wasn't bad.

"I wasn't slacking in high school. I don't want to discredit myself to the point where I was like I have all this and I also didn't care. I really did care. I was also a very involved student," she explained. "I think I put a lot of trust into a person that claimed their profession was college counseling and it led me in a wrong direction. It's not to shift blame it's just to explain that I wasn't aware of what was going on."