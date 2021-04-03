Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Is Out of Jail Following College Admissions Scandal

✖

On Saturday, InTouch Weekly broke the news that Mossimo Giannulli was released from prison. According to the outlet, he was released from prison three weeks early. He has since moved into a halfway house. Both Giannulli and his wife, Lori Loughlin, were sentenced to time in jail for their roles in the college admissions scandal, which involved them paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California under the guise that they were members of the crew team.

Giannulli was previously in the midst of serving a five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc. He was subsequently moved to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management field office, based on official online records. InTouch Weekly cited the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which notes that an inmate is allowed to leave the property (the halfway house that he was transferred to) "through sign-out procedures for approved activities, such as seeking employment, working, counseling, visiting, or recreation purposes."

Giannulli's release from prison comes a few months after he filed an emergency motion in January to serve the rest of his sentence at home after being placed into solitary confinement. At the time, his attorney, William Trach, said that his client was forced to isolate amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in "a small cell where he spent 24 hours a day, with narrow exceptions," including "to leave his cell to shower once every three days." Giannulli was released from solitary confinement but was then transferred to a minimum-security prison. However, his lawyer claimed that the fashion mogul's time in solitary confinement left a major toll on his "mental, physical and emotional well-being."

Of course, he has now been released from prison. A source told Us Weekly about this decision, "It's Lori's Easter surprise." The publication also noted that neither Loughlin nor Giannulli have spoken publicly about their stints in prison. Although, their daughter, Olivia Jade, did speak about the situation while appearing on Red Table Talk in December 2020. She said at the time, “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”