Olivia Jade Giannulli Defends Against ‘Misconception’ on Her Life Amid College Admissions Scandal

Influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli is addressing the misconceptions people have had about her life and the 2019 college admissions scandal. The Dancing with the Stars alum noted her privileged upbringing on the latest episode of her podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade –– but she wants people to know that she also puts in the work to receive all the accolades she’s earned.

After her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were caught in the 2019 College admissions scandal for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribe money in order to get their daughters into the University of Southern California falsely as rowing team members, many seem to think the influencer has had a fairly quick and easy ride to fame and continued wealth.

“I am super aware that I’ve been given opportunities because of my parents and that I live a very blessed and fortunate and privileged life,” she said on the Jan. 3 episode. “But then there’s also a part of me that feels… it’s tricky. It’s hard to speak on because I know that to the average human, I have it easy.”

“There is a big misconception about me, I feel at least personally, where I get that comment of, ‘You don’t work hard,’” she continued. “But I didn’t have to start my YouTube when I was 14. I did put in a lot of work. There’s all these rumors floating around about my grades, ‘She clearly didn’t work hard. She must have failed school.’ I don’t even think I’ve ever said this publicly, but in high school I had straight A’s and I worked really hard at school.”

Olivia and her older sister Bella both expressed their support for their parents on a November episode of the podcast after the couple was sentenced to time behind bars for the scandal. Loughlin spent less than two months in prison, while Mossimo served five months.

“I’m not trying to justify or excuse behavior or throw a pity party,” Olivia said at the time. “I think, for me, even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it like, didn’t nearly affect me as much as like, seeing Mom getting, first of all, having all of this thrown on her. And I think that we can talk about it. I think I want to talk about this. She really took this whole thing on her back, solely.”