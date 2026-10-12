TLC Reality Show Star and NFL Player Husband Welcome Baby

Olivia Culpo and her husband Christian McCaffrey recently welcomed their second child to the world.

Over the weekend, Culpo shared the news of the couple’s second child with her Instagram followers. “Roman Augustus McCaffrey 🤍 9/29/26,” Culpo captioned an Instagram reel of her and Christian’s family.

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Roman is McCaffrey and Culpo’s second child. In July 2025, Culpo gave birth to a girl, Colette Annalise McCaffrey. Olivia and Christian were married in June 2024.

Culpo, 34, and McCaffrey, 30, have been together since 2019, years after Culpo’s successful pageantry career came to a close. Before dating, then marrying McCaffrey, Culpo and singer Nick Jonas were in a relationship and Olivia appeared in the musician’s music video for his single, “Jealous.”

The mother of two had a banner year in 2012, winning Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA and Miss Universe.

She’s since gone on to have a career in modeling, acting and hosting. Her movie career includes roles in I Feel Pretty and Reprisal, among others. On the small screen, Culpo appeared in eighth episodes of Amazon Prime’s, Paradise City, TLC’s The Culpo Sisters, Fox’s The Masked Singer, and more.

(Credit: Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCaffrey has long been one of the NFL’s best running backs. He began his career with the Carolina Panthers who drafted him with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the fall of 2022 and has been with the team ever since. McCaffrey’s pro career includes four first-team All-Pro seasons and one second-team All-Pro campaign. He’s currently playing under a two-year contract extension that ends following the 2027 season and pays him $38 million over the two extension years.

Baby boy Roman seems to be somewhat of a good luck charm for dad. Days after his birth, McCaffrey and the 49ers beat the Denver Broncos. Then, on Sunday, Oct. 11, San Francisco won again, beating the division rival Seattle Seahawks in a game in which McCaffrey led the team in rushing yards and scored a touchdown. It was McCaffrey’s second score in as many weeks.