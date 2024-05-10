OJ Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed

O.J. Simpson's cause of death has been confirmed after his death back in April. According to PEOPLE, Simpson's lawyer and estate executor revealed the cause after his passing earlier this month. Malcolm LaVergne, confirmed that the former Buffalo Bills icon had succumbed to cancer he was initially fighting since May 2023.

"I was pretty certain it was prostate cancer; ultimately, that was the cause," LaVergne told the outlet. "He thought it had beaten it. I thought this was done, but you know how cancers go. They come back, and they come back with a vengeance."

LaVergne is also acting as the executor of Simpson's estate and has been quite vocal since the disgraced former football star died. He made some waves soon after by saying he'd "do everything" to keep the Goldman family from receiving any money they were owed from their civil judgment against Simpson following his murder trial acquittal. He was found liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman in a brutal double murder in 1994.

"He [still] owes on the current status of the judgment," Fred Goldman's representative, David Cook, told PEOPLE. According to the outlet, Simpson died owing over $100 million to Fred Goldman and the Goldman family.