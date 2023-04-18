Offset Shows off Massive Back Tattoo in Honor of Takeoff

Offset is paying permanent tribute to his cousin Takeoff with a tattoo of the late Migos rapper on his back. Offset took to Instagram Saturday to share photos of his new ink more than five months after Takeoff died on Nov. 1 of gunshot wounds in Houston. In the photos, Offset can be seen showing off the prominent new ink, which features an artist's rendering of Takeofff with an intergalactic background. "Love you 4L & after," Offset captioned the post.

Takeoff was shot and killed at age 28 on Nov. 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas, when a fight broke out at a bowling alley. Migos member Quavo, who is also Takeoff's uncle, was also present during the incident but was uninjured. Offset previously spoke out on Instagram after his cousin's death, writing at the time, "The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."

Offset continued that he had been going to sleep and waking up hoping the loss of Takeoff was just a bad dream, but found "it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare." The rapper wrote, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time," adding, "You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength."

Quavo also made sure to pay tribute to his late nephew in a lengthy letter, writing that it's "so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." He continued of his nephew's character, "Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn't bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn't changing his mind."

Quavo added of his relationship with Takeoff, "This whole time I've been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated that word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother. Now I finally get it... you are OUR angel."