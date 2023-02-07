Offset Seems to Refute Reports of Alleged Grammys Fight With Quavo

It was previously reported that Offset and Quavo got into some kind of altercation backstage at The Grammys over a tribute to the late Takeoff. However, Offset has since addressed those allegations, per E! News. On Twitter, Offset seemingly denied the accusations and called the matter "crazy."

TMZ originally reported on Monday that there was a backstage incident between the remaining members of Migos. As viewers saw, Quavo performed "Without You," a song that he wrote for Takeoff, during The Grammys' "In Memoriam" tribute. He released "Without You" in January in honor of Takeoff, who was his nephew and collaborator. According to the publication, The Grammys wanted Offset to be a part of the tribute, as well. However, Quavo allegedly refused to let him be a part of it.

Right before the "In Memoriam" tribute, Quavo and Offset allegedly got into an altercation and had to be pulled away from each other. TMZ even noted that sources supposedly close to Offset claimed that Quavo was the one to start the drama. Hours after TMZ published their piece, Offset responded to the allegations. He wrote on Twitter, "What tf look like fighting my brother yal n--gas is crazy."

The Grammys paid tribute to Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, months after his tragic death. Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 while at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old at the time of his death. Quavo was with him at the time of the incident but was not injured. Following his passing, both of Takeoff's Migos collaborators paid tribute to him online. Quavo wrote on Instagram, "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move...then you followed up right behind me."

Offset, who is cousins with Takeoff and Quavo, also shared a touching message online. He wrote, "This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you." While Offset and Quavo have had a fractured relationship, they both gathered in Atlanta to honor Takeoff at the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. Takeoff grew up in Atlanta and would frequently attend Hawks games with Offset and Quavo.