Quavo and Offset Reportedly Get Into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute

Offset and Quavo reportedly found themselves at odds regarding Quavo's tribute to Takeoff at The Grammys. According to TMZ, the two rappers got into a fight backstage after Quavo allegedly refused to let Offset be a part of the tribute. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 while at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old at the time of his passing.

During the "In Memoriam" segment, Quavo performed his song, "Without You," as a tribute to Takeoff. "Without You" was actually a song that he wrote for Takeoff, who wasn't just his collaborator but was also his nephew. Prior to the performance, Quavo and Offset reportedly got into an altercation backstage. As for what the fight was about, The Grammys apparently asked Offset to be a part of the tribute. However, Quavo allegedly refused to let Offset take part in it. Right before the "In Memoriam" segment, Quavo and Offset got into a fight backstage when the former physically blocked the latter from joining him on stage.

According to TMZ's "Offset sources," Quavo was the one who started the fight. The rappers reportedly had to be pulled away from each other. Alas, as Grammys watchers know, Offset didn't end up joining Quavo on stage after all of this drama. TMZ noted that Offset and Takeoff were close prior to the latter's untimely death. Of course, Takeoff and Quavo also had a tight relationship. Unfortunately, the three rappers weren't hanging out much together as a group.

As previously mentioned, their Grammys tribute comes a few months after Takeoff was tragically shot and killed. At the time of his death, he was at a bowling alley in Houston alongside Quavo. Even though Quavo and Offset have had a fractured relationship, they both gathered in Atlanta to honor Takeoff at the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. The late rapper grew up in the Atlanta area and would frequently attend Atlanta Hawks games with Offset and Quavo. A press release for the memorial stated, "Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today. The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend to so many."