Takeoff Funeral: Fans Gather at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to Remember Migos Rapper

Fans gathered on Friday in downtown Atlanta to remember Migos rapper Takeoff who was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, held a memorial service to honor Takekoff's life. He grew up in the Atlanta area and would frequent Hawks games with fellow Migos members Quavo and Offset.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture," the Hawks said in a statement, after learning about Takeoff's death. Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today."

Some scenes from outside of Takeoff’s memorial service today pic.twitter.com/sbbAsjIfal — DeAsia Paige (@deasia_paige) November 11, 2022

The memorial service began at noon ET on Friday, and it was reported that Justin Beiber will perform at the event. According to the press release, the memorial service has a no video and no photo policy, meaning devices were checked with Yondr bags before entering the arena. Additionally, the media was not permitted to enter State Farm Arena to cover the event.

"Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today," the press release states. "The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend to so many."

DaBrat shared a video of Atlanta’s State Farm Arena where the late Takeoff’s memorial will take place today! 🕊️🙏🏽🕊️ #RIP pic.twitter.com/zzhffODrSC — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 11, 2022

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was with Quavo at the time of his death. The two were at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas for a private party. Along with Takeoff, there were two other victims — a 23-year-old male a 24-year-old female who checked themselves into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," Migos' label Quality Control Music said in a statement. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

Takeoff helped Migos become of the top musical acts in the world. The group released four stadium albums and three of them have been in the top 2 of the Billboard Top 200 charts. Migos has earned two Grammy Award Nominations and produced four top-10 songs including "Bad and Boujee."