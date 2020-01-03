Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo With 1-Year-Old Daughter With ‘Walking Dead’ Boyfriend Norman Reedus

Actors Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus rang in the new year by sharing rare photos of their 1-year-old daughter. The famously private couple have never publicly revealed their daughter’s name, and both managed to keep her face away from the camera. Fans were happy to get even the smallest look at their bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, Reedus shared a photo of Kruger standing on a trampoline, cradling their daughter as she pointed to the sky.

“Happy new year everyone onward and upward [love] to all of u,” the Walking Dead star wrote.

Kruger included a photo of Reedus kissing their daughter on the head by a beach in a collection of photos from her New Year’s Day gathering with friends and family.

“I’m grateful I got to spend the evening with good friends and my family,” the Inglorious Basterds star wrote. “May the new year bring all of you much love and health.”

The photos earned dozens of comments from the couple’s celebrity friends, including Hilarie Burton, who wrote, “Happy New Year, you babes!!!!!!” Burton’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, appeared on The Walking Dead opposite Reedus.

“Love to you beauty!!!” Kate Bosworth added.

“Happy new year beauty!” Eiza Gonzalez chimed in. “Wishing you and your loved ones pure joy.”

“Thank you Diane for these pics!” one fan wrote. “I love them. You are so blessed.”

“Happy New Year and all the best 2020,” another wrote.

Kruger, 43, and Reedus, 50, started dating in 2017, following Kruger’s break-up with Joshua Jackson. They welcomed their daughter in fall 2018.

The couple have been very selective when it comes to sharing photos of their daughter, and never show her face. On Thanksgiving, Kruger shared a photo of herself carrying their daughter on a beach, with the actress’ back to the camera.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to [Reedus] to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” she wrote at the time. “[Love] from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving.”

Reedus is best known for playing Daryl on The Walking Dead, a role he has now played for close to a decade. He and ex Helena Christensen are also parents to son Mingus Lucien, 20.

Kruger recently starred in Welcome to Marwen and The Operative. She will next be seen in Simon Kinberg’s 355, starring Sebastian Stan and Lupita Nyong’o, in January 2021.

Photo credit: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images