Norman Reedus’ Ex Helena Christensen Shares Rare Photo of Their Son Mingus

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus‘ son Mingus Lucien made a rare appearance on his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram page Thursday.

Danish supermodel, Helena Christensen posted a picture of herself with their 18-year-old son at a restaurant. “You make me so happy,” Christensen wrote.

Reedus and Christensen were together long before Reedus found international fame as a star on AMC’s The Walking Dead. They were a couple from 1998 to 2003, and never married. In 2007, Christensen even came out against reports that they ever married.

“A common misperception of me is that I was married and divorced. I never was,” she said at the time. “I find it utterly bizarre that total strangers write about your life in a completely fictional manner.”

Mingus is following his mother’s career path, instead of his father’s. In September, he modeled Raf Simons’ designs at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week. Christensen told WWD it was “bizarre” to see her son on the catwalk.

“I had actually seen [the collection] a lot because I shot it,” Christensen said. “I photographed it for magazines, wearing some of it and shooting people in it, so I knew it very well. My kid walked the show and my nephew walked the show, so that was really intense. It was really funny. I was sitting there going, ‘Okay, this is so bizarre. I’m watching my own kid and my sister’s kid and they’re together in the show in those clothes walking up and down.’ It was awesome.”

Reedus said his son convinced him to get his famous cat Eye in the Dark, who has his own Twitter page.

“When my son was about 5 years old, he said to me, ‘Daddy, I need a little black kitten,’” Reedus told PEOPLE Magazine in 2013. “So I called all over New York City looking for a little black kitten, and I found one that was in the East Village, and they said it was found in a box in an alley and the guy goes, ‘I have all these other kittens, you don’t want this kitten.’ And I go ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘This cat is never gonna love anyone,’” he continued. “I said, ‘I’ll take it!’ and now the cat’s just a big fluff love ball.”

You can catch Reedus on The Walking Dead on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. As for Christensen, she is a former Miss Universe contestant and continues to model. She is also a designer.