Nicole Kidman Shows off Wildly Insane Ripped Physique in New Cover Photo

Nicole Kidman had fans doing a double-take on Instagram this week thanks to her new photoshoot for The Perfect magazine. Kidman stars on the publication's upcoming Autumn/Winter cover, showing off a ripped physique and a unique orange-red wig covering her familiar blond hair. The looks left the Big Little Lies star's famous friends stunned, too.

The photos were taken by Zhong Lin, and show Kidman wearing a wig with a short bob in the front and locks of hair falling behind her back. In one picture, she strikes a pose while flexing her muscular arms, with a short skirt and colorful tube top to show off her abs. In other pictures from the shoot, she wears ripped jeans with a matching jean tube top. Kidman, 55, also carried a camcorder, bringing a '90s vibe to the photo shoot.

Another picture shows Kidman wearing a black Y/Project outfit, with thigh-high leather boots and a maxi cotton dress. The photos are part of a celebration for designer Glenn Martens, who was honored with the "Perfect Fashion" award, notes PEOPLE. Martens is the creative director for Y/Project and Diesel and recently worked with Jean Paul Gaultier.

"Thanks for the trust in the team and for making everyone's visions come true," Lin wrote on Instagram. "What a great sport in pushing the boundaries and exploring the impossibilities together, much admired." The photos are included in Perfect's third issue, which will be released on Sept. 1.

When Kidman shared the photos on her own Instagram page, her Hollywood colleagues were just as surprised as her fans. "Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs, Nic!!!" Naomi Watts wrote. "Gorgeous photos," Rita Wilson chimed in. "Wow!!!!" Kerry Washington wrote, adding heart-eye emojis.

When Kidman isn't making striking stunning poses for magazine covers, she is still working hard on new movies. One of her upcoming projects is an untitled Netflix romantic comedy co-starring Zac Efron, Joey King, Kathy Bates, and Liza Koshy. The movie is being directed by Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King) and is about the romances of a young woman, her mother, and her movie-star boss. She recently filmed the Amazon Prime Video series Expats and plays Atalanta again in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, opening in March 2023.

In May, Kidman surprised her husband, country music star Keith Urban, during his Las Vegas concert. While he performed at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Kidman took to the stage to say hello to Urban. He jokingly asked her what her name is and where he is from, causing the audience to laugh. "Nicole Urban," Kidman replied. "Oh cool," Urban said as the audience chuckled again.