BLACKPINK's Rosé Rocks Curls in New Dazed Korea Magazine Cover

Blackpink's Rosé, known for her chic and sleek hairstyles, pleasantly surprised fans with a bold departure from her signature look in a recent editorial for Dazed Korea, revealing a seemingly spontaneous and exciting change of hairstyle. The music star graced the cover of the magazine's spring 2024 issue, displaying a stunning transformation with lush, glamorous curls.

The spread featured Rosé displaying her charisma while wearing a series of charming outfits perfectly complemented by the bouncy, thick curls in her pale pink hair. As someone who has previously experimented with wavy hairstyles, her new curly aesthetic breathes a new life into her persona, revealing a more ethereal side of her personality that makes her almost unrecognizable in a way that makes her all the more striking.

An eye-catching shot shows Rosé wearing a cropped long-sleeved top paired with a stylish miniskirt and metallic shoes. A second picture shows her wearing a vintage-inspired T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Wild Horses." Additionally, the editorial portrays her wearing a metallic bubble miniskirt, a relaxed white tank top, and a casual slouchy leather jacket, all of which are perfectly complemented with flat sneakers. While Rosé's curls undeniably capture attention, her subtle makeup and bright pink lip gloss provide the final flourish, embodying the pure aesthetic of springtime.

Dazed Korea Magazine's Spring 2024 issue features Rosé on the cover shot by fashion photographer Go Wontae. Yun Aeri was responsible for fashion direction, Song Yuli for art direction, and Lee Nakyug for set design. Among the team of beauty specialists are hair stylist Lee Seonyeong, makeup artist Lee Myungsun, and manicurist Park Eunkyung.

Dazed Korea collaborated with luxury luggage brand Rimowa for the cover story. As of September last year, the K-pop superstar has been Rimowa's global ambassador. Along with Lewis Hamilton and Kylian Mbappé, she has been featured in Rimowa's Fall Winter 2023.24 "Never Still 4" campaign.

Taking to her Instagram to share editorial covers and behind-the-scenes moments, Rosé gave her fans a taste of what they could expect, teasing them by writing, "WAIT & SEE... Beyond excited for this editorial with @dazedkorea x @rimowa. These new Rimowa colors are getting me intensely excited for the summer. I hope you all enjoy these, and I hope you're all ready for the summer (with mee..♡) Thank you once again to the amazing team!"

When the magazine cover was announced, Rosé became a global trend on "X," formerly Twitter. Many netizens on the Chinese social media platform Weibo discussed the BLACKPINK member's new look. Moreover, the Rimowa Essential Trunk Plus suitcase in Petal Pink that Rosé carried in the photo shoot completely sold out in 35 countries within minutes of going on sale.