Nicole Kidman Signs Deal to Continue Welcoming Fans Back to AMC Theaters

Nicole Kidman will remain a spokesperson for AMC Theatres after the company extended her contract "for another full year," amid the viral success of the actress' "iconic and revered" ad campaign. AMC CEO Adam Aron announced the Oscar winner's contact extension Thursday in an earnings call, PEOPLE reported at the time.

"As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC's now iconic and revered advertising campaign, 'Given that Hollywood has great stories to tell,' it's clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMCs huge solo screens," he said on the earnings call.

Kidman's ad campaign for AMC Theaters begins with the actress entering a movie theater from the rain, as she says in an awe-filled voiceover, "We come to this place for magic." She continues, "We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we've never been before – not just entertained but somehow reborn, together."

"Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this," the Being the Ricardos actress continues. "Our heroes feel like the best part of us and stories feel perfect and powerful because here, they are." Kidman's ad has gone on to be celebrated and parodied since its premiere, with the star telling GQ in March, "I can't tell you why it worked or why it's gone viral." She added, "But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting."

Kidman's next film won't be on the big screen, however, as she recently signed on to an upcoming romantic comedy film for Netflix also starring Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy, Zac Efron and Joey King. The logline of the film, which has currently untitled, reveals that the movie's focus is a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as a shocking romance causes unexpected consequences for the trio forcing them to face complications of love, sex and identity, as per Variety.