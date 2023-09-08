Nicole Kidman Chopped Her Hair for Her Latest Role

Nicole Kidman switched up her look and chopped off her hair for her latest role. InStyle reports that the actress is sporting a bob-esque hairstyle in photos from his new Prime Video series, Expats. The coloring seems to still be her traditional blonde, though in one photo it appears more brown. Check out some images below!

An official synopsis of Expats reads: "Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women-Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)-whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret's husband Clarke and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary's husband David also star in the series."

Three sides. One story. Here are the first look images for #Expats from director Lulu Wang, based on the best-selling novel by Janice Y.K. Lee and starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo. pic.twitter.com/dhYr25scjE — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) September 6, 2023

The announcement of Expats comes just months after it was revealed that another one of Kidman's streaming series' has been renewed for Season 2. Hulu is developing new episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, a dark drama series that stars Kidman as Masha, the enigmatic founder of a wellness center with very unique approaches to emotional healing. In addition to Kidman, the outlet notes that the Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 cast will also include Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Two-time Oscar nominee Liv Ullman, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Dolly de Leon (Triangles Of Sadness), and Turkish actor Aras Aydin.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and was adapted by David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth. The first season premiered in August 2021 and quickly became a much-talked-about series. Alongside Kidman, the Season 1 cast also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Zoe Terakes, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

According to Deadline, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 will be similar to Season 1 but will take place in the Swiss Alps. "Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies," the description states. "However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them." At this time, there is no word on when Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 will debut, but production on the show will likely be impacted by the current WGA Writer's Strike, though that is currently unclear.