How Nicole Kidman Felt About Keith Urban Entering Substance Abuse Treatment

Nicole Kidman is a woman who chooses to stand by her man. In a new editorial, In Touch reflects on female celebrities who have supported their partners through sobriety journeys, and specifically looks back at how Kidman felt when Keith Urban, her husband of nearly two decades, entered substance abuse treatment shortly after they married.

"We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions [to alcohol and cocaine] blew our marriage to smithereens," Keith, 56, recounted at a public event earlier this year. "Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us."

Kidman, 57, didn't run when her husband set out to get his addiction issues under control, an In Touch source says, explaining, "Nicole stood by Keith during a very dark time in his life. What he did – asking for help – was courageous and brave, and she saw that."

(Photo: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban - Getty Images)

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010). Previously, Kidman had been married to Tom Cruise, who she wed in 1990. They were married for 11 years until she filed for divorce in 2001. The couple share two adult adopted two children: a daughter, Isabella, and son, Connor. After her divorce from Cruise, Kidman secretly dated Lenny Kravitz, whom she revealed years later she'd been engaged to.

In 2023, Kidman and Urban celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary and the actress took to Instagram to share a romantic photo from their festivities. In the post, Kidman shared a black-and-white picture of the two engaged in a loving embrace. "Happy Anniversary my Love," she wrote in the post caption.