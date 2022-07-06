Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pack on Passionate PDA in Paris

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were not shy about their romance during a public appearance in Paris, France last week. The two have been married since 2006, yet they made public displays of affection between fashion industry events. Fans went wild for this A-list love story.

Kidman and Urban were coming out of the Balenciaga runway show when they shared a passionate kiss caught on camera by Entertainment Tonight. Another video by Vogue shows the crowd cheering for their PDA. The two wore matching black outfits as they met with fans, signed autographs and even posed for photos. Kidman has just walked the runway to model Balenciaga's latest creations alongside models like Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

While Kidman was in Paris for work, she is clearly still preoccupied with her wedding anniversary to Urban. They celebrated 16 years of marriage last week, and at the time Kidman had fans swooning with an affectionate Instagram post. Between heart emojis, it read: "Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever."

Kidman and Urban's marriage is a fan-favorite love story of that era following plenty of high-profile drama for Kidman. It started in 1989 when Kidman co-starred in Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise and married him the following year. They adopted two children together before separating in 2001. Their divorce was finalized by the end of that year, and a photo of Kidman leaving the courtroom has become an enduring viral meme.

The rumors and intrigue were just beginning with the divorce, however. Tabloid reports focused heavily on rumors that Kidman had had a miscarriage during her marriage, but in 2007 she told Marie Claire that this was actually an ectopic pregnancy, and the reporting was hurtful for her to endure. Meanwhile, speculation about Cruise's involvement with the Church of Scientology repeatedly turned attention back to Kidman, and any success she attained in her career was undermined by conspiracy theories.

Kidman dated several other celebrities between Cruise and Urban, including Marcus Graham, Tom Burlinson, Lenny Kravitz and rapper Q-Tip. Urban, meanwhile, had no highly publicized relationships before Kidman, but had a well-documented battle with alcoholism and substance abuse.

Kidman and Urban met in 2005 at an event celebrating Australian culture in the U.S. From there, it was a simple love story for the ages. The couple now split their time between Australia, Nashville and Los Angeles along with their two children.