Nicole Kidman Shares Romantic Anniversary Photo With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a lot to celebrate. The actress recently paid tribute to her longtime love in a social media post. "Forever ❤️ #happyanniversary," she captioned the Instagram post. In the photo, Kidman lays with her eyes closed on the edge with the ocean in the background as Urban lays next to her while playing the guitar. They've been married since 2006 and share two daughters. This year marks their 18th wedding anniversary. Several of their celebrity peers commented on the post.

"This looks like true love ❤️🙌❤️ heavenly 🙌❤️," Naomi Watts wrote. Rita Wilson commented, "Love you both. Happy Anniversary, lovers. ❤️."

Kidman was previously married to actor, Tom Cruise. They divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage and two children. Four years later, she'd meed Urban.

Ironically, Kidman and Urban both grew up in Australia, but they didn't fist meet until attending a a gala in 2005 on the other side of the world. Their romance has stood the test of time. In 2016, Urban told CBS News that their relationship changed the course of his destiny, "Meeting her and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning," he said. Kidman later shared the secret to their success in marriage to PEOPLE. "I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?' " she said. "When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create."

Their early days of marriage was not easy. Urban struggled with addiction during their honeymoon phase, but Kidman was by his side to support him. "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions … that I'd done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens," he said speech at a gala in April 2024, PEOPLE reports.

He continued: "Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us … and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."