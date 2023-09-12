Amy Schumer Accused of 'Cyberbullying' Nicole Kidman With Since-Deleted Instagram Post

Amy Schumer had to think twice about one of her jokes. In response to cyberbullying accusations, the comedian deleted an Instagram photo of Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open. An image that Schumer, 42, shared on Monday of Kidman watching the sporting event from the stands drew some criticism on social media. "This how human sit," she captioned the social media post, per Page Six, suggesting the actress looked robotic as she sat. A serious expression dominated Kidman's face as she stared at the camera, with one hand under her chin and the other holding her elbow.

Schumer's "mean" Instagram users slammed the caption before she deleted the photo and was accused of "mean girl public trolling." "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now," one follower asked. The I Feel Pretty star appeared to have deleted the post after it went viral, but she was still getting dragged for posting a photo of Coco Gauff, 19, on her Instagram account. "Are you sure you don't want to make fun of anyone else watching the game like Nicole Kidman?" was asked next to Schumer's photo of Gauff, while another person wrote, "Lift one woman up just to tear another down … bully masking as a comedian." "Maybe classless Shumer can learn from Coco instead of spewing hate at an elegant classy woman," one follower commented.

Amy Schumer accused of ‘cyberbullying’ Nicole Kidman with now-deleted US Open post https://t.co/AwMufySzSJ pic.twitter.com/yELoFipMx6 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 12, 2023

On September 13, both women attended the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, for the Women's Finals, where Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Kidman and Schumer attended the match wearing pink last weekend. Schumer, who wore a collared shirt and black shorts, watched the match with her husband, Chris Fischer, in the stands. As for her outfit, the Golden Globe winner wore a pink dress paired with a white jacket and matching loafers. "Congratulations Coco!" Kidman captioned a picture of Gauff. "Thank you US Open! Great Women's Final 2023." Additionally, Schumer posted a picture from the sporting event, writing, "Go @cocogauff !!!!" A friend of Kidman was present with her at the event, but the following day, she attended with her husband Keith Urban to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the men's final 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to notch up his 24th grand slam victory.

There's no history between Schumer and Kidman; they have never acted together, so why she would disparage her is unclear. Schumer has recalled how she was bullied growing up because of how she looked. The stand-up comedian talked about having curly bangs on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in May 2017. "My mom told me that I looked great, and I bought it. I was a late bloomer. My front teeth fell out when I was 11. Going into middle school, I did not have my front teeth. Hi, 13 Reasons Why! Kids are mean. Thank god there was no social media then," she said in reference to the Netflix series about teen suicide. As she continued, she described still being asked about her appearance. "Journalists will be like, 'So your body, what's the plan?" Schumer said, adding, "I'm like, 'Look, I am in a bathing suit in this movie. There's like nudity. I feel good about my body.' I think other people need to work on how they feel. I'm good. But they talk to me like I need to be buttered to fit through a door. I can walk right through a door."