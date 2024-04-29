Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban brought out their whole family for a recent Hollywood event. Over the weekend, the A-list couple's daughters — Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13 — joined their parents at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, making their red carpet debut.

The family was all together in honor of Kidman being the recipient of the 32nd AFI Life Achievement Award, praised Kidman's formidable talent and stunning range of work. The beloved actress was present the honor by Meryl Streep, and accepted the award to a standing ovation.

"It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women," she said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality."

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010). Previously, Kidman had been married to Tom Cruise, who she wed in 1990. They were married for 11 years until she filed for divorce in 2001. The couple share two adult adopted two children: a daughter, Isabella, and son, Connor. After her divorce from Cruise, Kidman secretly dated Lenny Kravitz, whom she revealed years later she'd been engaged to.

In 2023, Kidman and Urban celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary and the actress took to Instagram to share a romantic photo from their festivities. In the post, Kidman shared a black-and-white picture of the two engaged in a loving embrace. "Happy Anniversary my Love," she wrote in the post caption.