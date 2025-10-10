Nicole Kidman Opens up About ‘Devastating’ Life Changes Amid Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman knows how to push through “devastating” times.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, shared words of wisdom in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar published after Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, 57, on Sept. 30.

“As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned,” she told the outlet of the lessons she’s picked up over the years. “I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”

“It’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying, ‘This is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will,’” she explained.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The “best part” of getting older, Kidman continued, is “the experiences that you’ve accumulated,” which gives her confidence in her own ability to handle “painful,” “difficult,” and “devastating” things.

“So you go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it,’” she shared, adding, “There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times.”

Kidman revealed that while you might feel like “you’re broken,” if you move “gently and slowly,” it will eventually pass.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kidman, who shares two daughters with Urban, filed for divorce on Sept. 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Babygirl actress seemingly alluded to her divorce in a recent Vogue cover story interview that was conducted in late August. “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?” she asked.