Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Have Separated After 19 Years

After almost two decades of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have called it quits.

A report from TMZ says the couple has separated and has been living separately since the beginning of this summer.

The outlet’s source reports that Kidman has been taking care of their two children and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.” It is apparently one-sided, as Kidman did not want to divorce and is still trying to save their marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the source continued.

The couple married in 2006 and has two kids, who are 14 and 17 years old. It is currently unknown whether they will officially divorce or not.

Neither of them has ever worked together, with Kidman shutting down any plans of acting on-screen with him as recently as this past spring, saying, “We’re together in life, so we don’t need to do our show together. Our life is a show.”

However, they were strong life partners at one point, as Urban has previously credited Kidman for helping him overcome his struggles with alcoholism.

Kidman was married once before, to fellow actor Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001. Back then, she said in 2006 of her divorce from Cruise: “He was huge; still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me and I loved him. I still love him.”