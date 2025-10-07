Nicole Kidman Gets Even More Good Career News Following Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman is getting some more positive career news following her split from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress will headline the new legal thriller Discretion alongside Elle Fanning, which just earned a straight-to-series order at Paramount+, the streamer announced Monday.

Kidman and Fanning will also executive produce the series, which is set to begin production in 2026 and is based on a short story by bestselling novelist Chandler Baker.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Discretion follows “summer associate Lenny (Fanning) at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?” according to the official description.

News of Discretion‘s series order comes less than a week after Paramount+ announced that Kidman’s series Lioness had been renewed for a third season. Both Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, who star in and executive produce the series, will reprise their roles in Season 3. The most recent season of Lioness earned Kidman a 2024 Critics’ Choice Award nomination for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kidman’s career news comes just days after she filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban on Sept. 30, after 19 years of marriage. The couple had reportedly been living apart since the start of summer, with Urban reportedly initiating the breakup, as per TMZ.

Kidman cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing, and the two have agreed to waive their rights to spousal support in the split. Kidman and Urban have also already submitted a coparenting plan, with Kidman having primary and residential custody of the couple’s two daughters for 306 days a year and Urban getting 59 days a year with the girls. Urban reportedly paid a child support settlement already.