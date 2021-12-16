Nicole Brown’s Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson Early Parole Release

An early end to O.J. Simpson’s parole is bad news for the sister of his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Tanya Brown told TMZ after Simpson’s early parole discharge that she doesn’t think the former NFL player deserves a second chance, especially not in Hollywood, where she thinks he will attempt to make a comeback.

Brown said while she normally believes in people getting a chance at redemption, Simpson doesn’t fall into that category, pointing toward his lack of remorse after being found legally liable in 1997 in a civil trial for Nicole’s death, despite being acquitted in 1995 for her murder in criminal court. Brown added that she thought Simpson hadn’t shown any sign of changing and didn’t think he did anything wrong.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown said it was Simpson’s ego that has her thinking he’ll attempt a career comeback in Hollywood, but she said she hopes the entertainment industry will shut him down as it previously did after his 1995 acquittal. Nicole’s sister said despite having no control over the reaction people have towards Simpson now, she hoped Hollywood elites didn’t welcome him back into the fold, although she was feeling doubtful.

If Hollywood does give Simpson another chance, Brown said it would be a shame, because she still believes him to be her sister’s murderer as well as her alleged abuser, which was a key point for the prosecution in Simpson’s murder trial. The Naked Gun star’s parole stemmed not from any incident with Nicole, however, but from a 2007 charge for kidnapping and armed robbery after an incident in Las Vegas.

Simpson was released from prison in 2017 after the parole board voted unanimously to release Simpson after he served about nine years of a 33-year sentence. His parole was scheduled to end Feb. 9, 2022, but on Nov. 30, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners held an early discharge hearing for Simpson, after receiving a written recommendation from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety. A statement from the Board of Parole Commissioners and State Police, Parole and Probation Division said the “decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6.”