Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Recent Interview Insisting on His Innocence

✖

O.J. Simpson recently addressed his past murder trial in a new interview, and now Nicole Brown's sister has reacted to the former NFL star insisting on his innocence in her sibling's death. Simpson spoke with The Athletic this month, and at one point he stated that he avoids going to Los Angeles because he "might" wind up "sitting next to whoever" murdered Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994. Now, TMZ reports that Brown's sister, Tanya, told the outlet that she finds Simpson's comments to be "absurd and disrespectful."

Tanya also reportedly stated that she believes Simpson is "delusional." TMZ reported that Tanya feels "the DNA evidence from the murders, which shows the only blood at the crime scene belonged to Nicole, Ron and O.J.," is sufficient enough to determine that it's unlikely anyone else was involved. Tanya reportedly told TMZ that she does not believe there is another, or "real," killer out there anywhere. She stated that she thinks Simpson has been lying to himself for so long that now even he believes what he's been saying.

During his interview, Simpsons stated, "I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?" He then added, "I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it." In response to this, Tanya told TMZ that feels the former footballer is attempting to redeem himself, but that it's "unfortunate" he can't simply admit "wrongdoing."

Simpson also seemed to praise himself, saying, "How many Americans, even today, wouldn’t like to live my life? People truly care for me. You don’t know who truly cares about you until you’ve gone through some serious stuff, and I’ve gone through serious stuff. The media won’t say it, but that is my life. I’m living a good life now." Tanya concluded her conversation with TMZ by saying that she has "forgiven" Simpson, but is upset at the hurt he causes by bringing up the death of her sister.

Brown was Simpson's ex-wife who was reportedly believed to be having a romantic relationship with Goldman. On the night of June 12, 1994, the two were found dead at Brown's condo in Los Angeles. Simpson was the primary suspect and went on criminal trial in 1995. He was tried and ultimately acquitted for the murders. Years later, in an unrelated incident, Simpson would be charged with the felonies of armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas. He served the nine-year minimum of a 33-year sentence and was released in 2017.