Major Update on O.J. Simpson’s Legal Standing

O.J. Simpson is free. The Pro Football Hall of Famer who was acquitted of murder and convicted of armed robbery was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yok Smith said Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Simpson declined an interview, and his lawyer declined to talk about his plans.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas. Simpson was planning to move to Florida after he was released from prison on Oct. 1, 2017. Instead, Simpson moved to a gated community in Las Vegas where he plays golf and goes to Twitter to share his opinions.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas and sentenced to prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a cramped room at a Las Vegas hotel-casino. Simpson claimed he only wanted to retrieve items stolen from him following him being acquitted in the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995, which was also known as “The Trial of the Century.” Simpson served nine years in prison for the armed robbery conviction.

Originally, Simpson was supposed to be discharged on Sept. 29, 2022. The date was moved up for good behavior to Feb. 9, but the Nevada Board of Parole majority granted his early discharge after a Nov. 30 hearing cut his term by three more months for good behavior.

Simpson continues to deal with the aftermath of the double murder trial. In 1997, the former NFL running back was found liable for the deaths and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families. Over the years, the money has increased due to interest, and Simpson now owes close to $70 million.

Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman talked about Simpson’s battle with COVID-19 earlier this year. “I certainly don’t think he deserves any sympathy,” Fred Goldman said. “He’s alive, he’s free. He can do anything he wants. Everything my son can’t do.” Simpson played in the NFL from 1969-1979 and played for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team five times and was named NFL MVP in 1973.