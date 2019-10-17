Nicki Minaj Drops Major Clue About Upcoming Marriage to Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is getting ready to walk down the aisle, with the rapper offering a few details about her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Kenneth Petty while speaking to E! News recently.

“We’ve gotten our marriage license, but there’s a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today,” she said. “She told me she’s available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days.”

In August, Minaj revealed on her Queen Radio show that she and Petty had filed for a marriage license.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said at the time. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she revealed. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” she added.

Speaking to E! News, the artist explained that she wants to be married before she has children.

“I always said that I wanna be married if I have children, so just in case I have a child, then I would be married,” she said, adding that “We’re not doing that yet” when asked whether she had picked out a gown for her wedding day.

“That’s too much. I can’t,” the Trinidad and Tobago native insisted. “There’s no way. That will take too long to plan. I’m not good with that. I’m a procrastinator, so it would come in, like, two years from now.”

In September, Minaj alarmed fans when she tweeted that she would be retiring from music to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

The 36-year-old quickly addressed her statement with fans, tweeting, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.”

