Nick Cordero Dead: Social Media Mourns 'Blue Bloods' and Broadway Actor's Death Following Coronavirus Complications

Broadway actor Nick Cordero died on Sunday after a long battle with coronavirus complications at age 41. Cordero was in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than 90 days, with his wife Amanda Kloots providing fans with constant updates on his condition. After Kloots shared the news of his death on Instagram, the former Blue Bloods actor's fans shared their sadness on social media.

In her heartbreaking Instagram caption, Kloots said there is "another angel" in heaven now after her husband died Sunday morning. "My darling husband passed away this morning," she wrote. "He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth." Kloots, a fitness trainer, said she is in "disbelief and hurting everywhere." Cordero "loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote, referring to their 1-year-old son.

Kloots also thanked Cordero's doctor, Dr. David Ng, and thanked Cordero's fans for the outpouring of support. "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days," she wrote. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nick's song, 'Live Your Life.'"

Cordero was hospitalized with pneumonia in late March, but later tested positive for the coronavirus. Although a later test in April came up negative, Cordero remained in the hospital, spending weeks in a medically induced coma and needing one of his legs amputated. Throughout his recovery, Kloots gave fans an unprecedented look at what can happen when the coronavirus strikes. She provided almost daily updates on her Instagram Story. In one of her most recent posts, she opened up about fears that Cordero would never be able to perform again.

Cordero's family set up a GoFundMe account to help with their medical bills. So far, more than 10,000 donors have helped raise over $611,000. The actor was best known for his work on the stage, earning a Tony nomination for starring in Bullets Over Broadway. He frequently appeared in New York-based TV shows, including Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU.