'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals Star's Pacemaker Removed, Heart Showing Improvement

✖

Actor Nick Cordero's recovery from coronavirus complications took a positive step on Wednesday, his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots wrote in a new Instagram update Wednesday evening. His doctors removed a pacemaker, hoping that will help with Cordero's continued blood pressure issues. The former Blue Bloods actor has now spent 90 days in the hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cordero's doctors removed the temporary pacemaker "in hopes that removing lines will help with infections that can cause blood pressure issues," Kloots wrote. "He hasn't been pacing so they feel confident that this will be OK. It's also good to remove lines and if his heart is doing OK that's great news." In the end, Kloots asked her followers to keep "hoping and praying" for Cordero's recovery. She also reminded followers to stay safe during the July 4 weekend since many new coronavirus patients have been young people. "You do not want this virus," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Jul 1, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

Also on Wednesday, Kloots shared a long message on her Instagram page on Cordero's health after 90 days in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In the picture, she wore a shirt reading, "Hooray for Health Heroes," while looking at the couple's 1-year-old son Elvis. Kloots said the shirt will be available from B-Unlimited and 50% of the proceeds are going to COVID-19 response efforts.

On Thursday morning, Kloots appeared on CBS This Morning, where she revealed that Cordero's "ultimate goal" is to get a double lung transplant. "We think that that is most likely the possibility," she told Gayle King. "A 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live... That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that."

Kloots said Cordero's doctors have told her four times he would not survive, but he has continued to exceed expectations. "I believe, Gayle, that God is the only person that's going to decide when and if my husband goes," Kloots said. "So I will never try to play that role. ... He's fighting. I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it. And as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."

Cordero was hospitalized in late March for pneumonia. He tested positive for the coronavirus, although follow-up testing came up negative. During his recovery, he was put in a medically induced coma and needed a leg amputated. Kloots now gets to see him on a daily basis and she has said Cordero can communicate using his eyes.

"I just want to jump in his bed and hug him and grab him and squeeze him," Kloots told King. "But, you know, you have to be very careful with everything that's going on, so I grab his hand... and I'm waiting for the day that he holds my hand back." Cordero's family launched a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses, raising over $590,000 since April.