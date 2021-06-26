Nick Carter Posts Respect to Lance Bass Thanks to Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC Collaboration

✖

The Internet was abuzz when members of formerly rival boy bands Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC collaborated for a Pride month performance. Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Nick Carter, and AJ McLean united to perform as "Back-Sync" at The Grove in Los Angeles last week for Bingo Under the Stars, an event celebrating Pride and benefitting the Trevor Project and L.A. Pride. The foursome teased the team-up on Bass's Tiktok and videos of them performing the choreography to *NSYNC's hit "Bye, Bye, Bye" went massively viral on Twitter.

Carter kept the love going, posting a tribute to Bass on Instagram. "Who would have thought that after 25+ years of doing music, that two guys from two separate groups would be the ones to bring us all together," Carter wrote. "Thank you bro for seeing the same vision as me. Can’t wait for our friendship to grow further. We will move mountains TOGETHER. P.S. thanks for getting me addicted to TikTok." However, the best part of the post was Carter's use of the hashtag "frosted tips." Bass responded in the comments, writing "My brother! Looking forward to taking over the world with you! [hashtag frosted tips unite]."

What started as an event collaboration could be the start of bigger things for the foursome. "This has been a long time coming," McLean told Variety during rehearsals. "Everybody’s wanted us to do something together and now we get to come together for an amazing cause." Fatone explained that it was fun to get this group together because it was so unexpected for longtime fans of the bands. "It’s interesting to have the four of us knuckleheads do something together, which you’ve never seen before," Fatone said. "BSB fans are very loyal, so we’re going, 'We get it – certain people liked one band or the other back in the day, but now it’s okay to like both.'"

"The dynamics are different when you mix-and-match different groups," Carter explained. "It’s exciting and fun because it brings out a whole other personality that you wouldn’t necessarily do in your own group." When asked if they would bring in other members of the boy bands, including breakout Justin Timberlake, McLean was eager to get others on board. "The more the merrier," said McLean. "Fans still want a Backstreet/*NSYNC tour, but it’s got to be all 10 of us. It’s the only way to make it work, so I think he’d be sleeping on it if he didn’t do it, but he’s a dad doing his thing and I completely respect that. This four is a dream team right now."

Could there be more on the horizon with even more former boybanders involved, like NKOTB, 98 Degrees, and O-Town?"We were just on stage going, 'Maybe we should do a supergroup and tour and do an album,'" Carter mused. “We’ve come together for a cause greater than ourselves, so let’s let it blossom into something... Whoever’s available, we’ll take them!"