Watch: Backstreet Boys Learn Some *NSYNC Dance Moves to 'Bye, Bye, Bye'

*NSYNC and Backstreet Boys fans were given a gift for Pride month this year, as members of the rival boy bands teamed up for a collaboration performance and even teased more to come. Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter and *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Lance Bass united to perform as "Back-Sync" at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday for Bingo Under the Stars, an event celebrating Pride and benefitting the Trevor Project and L.A. Pride. The foursome teased the team-up on Bass's Tiktok and videos of them performing the choreography to *NSYNC's hit "Bye, Bye, Bye" went massively viral on Twitter.

This has been a long time coming,” McLean told Variety during rehearsals. “Everybody’s wanted us to do something together and now we get to come together for an amazing cause." Fatone explained that it was fun to get this group together because it was so unexpected for longtime fans of the bands. "It’s interesting to have the four of us knuckleheads do something together, which you’ve never seen before," Fatone said. "BSB fans are very loyal, so we’re going, 'We get it – certain people liked one band or the other back in the day, but now it’s okay to like both.'"

Come look at the Backstreet Boys doing *NSYNC choreo. pic.twitter.com/U2XIlgMK5J — sha’carri richardson stan (@indigogloves) June 20, 2021

"Twenty years ago? Hell no!" Carter joked. "I’m kidding, because I still don’t understand why we didn’t get an opportunity to do more things together, but we learned that it was managers and stuff happening behind-the-scenes that prevented it. Better late than never, right?" Carter, who previously collaborated with New Kids on the Block's Jordan Knight for Nick & Knight, admitted that working with members of *NSYNC brought a refreshing dynamic to their performance. "The dynamics are different when you mix-and-match different groups," Carter explained. "It’s exciting and fun because it brings out a whole other personality that you wouldn’t necessarily do in your own group."

When asked if they would bring in other members of the boy bands, including breakout Justin Timberlake, McLean was eager to get others on board. "The more the merrier," said McLean. "Fans still want a Backstreet/*NSYNC tour, but it’s got to be all 10 of us. It’s the only way to make it work, so I think he’d be sleeping on it if he didn’t do it, but he’s a dad doing his thing and I completely respect that. This four is a dream team right now."

Carter even teased the idea of more collaborations to come, even bringing in members of other boy bands like NKOTB, 98 Degrees, and O-Town. "We were just on stage going, 'Maybe we should do a supergroup and tour and do an album,'" Carter mused. “We’ve come together for a cause greater than ourselves, so let’s let it blossom into something... Whoever’s available, we’ll take them!"