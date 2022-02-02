Nick Cannon Opens up About His Celibacy Journey After Learning Baby No. 8

Nick Cannon is opening up about his “celibacy journey” after confirming that he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon previously said he planned to “chill out” and remain celibate back in October, promising to “be the best father I can be,” and during Tuesday’s episode of his Nick Cannon Show, the star clarified that he didn’t break his celibacy vow for baby number eight.

The talk show host explained it was only after he learned of Tiesi’s pregnancy that he made that goal for himself. “My therapist was one of the ones who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he clarified. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/vsq7t0VdxfQ

Cannon said he “didn’t know what to do” when he learned his eighth baby was on the way and was trying to “get a grasp” on his life. “I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this,” he shared. While celibacy was a helpful tool, Cannon then revealed he is no longer celibate, having “almost made it tot New Year” like he had initially hoped.

News of Cannon and Tiesi’s baby news broke this weekend after the two hosted a party to share they’ll be adding a baby boy to the family later this year. Cannon said during his show that ahead of welcoming his son, he’s in a “great space” with plenty of love to give. The Masked Singer host is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; as well as 4-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but the little boy was soon diagnosed with brain cancer. Zen passed away on Dec. 5 at just 5 months old.