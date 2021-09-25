Nick Cannon Claims His Therapist Has Urged Him to Stop Having Kids After Birth of 7th Child

While Nick Cannon says he’s proud to be a father of seven, there are others who say the comedian and host need to slow it down. One of those people is his own therapist. “My therapist said I should be celibate,” the recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

He says he’s always dreamed of having a large family. “I come from a big family, I have several siblings,” Cannon he said, adding, “[and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too.” He previously made it known that all of his children were planned, stating, “I don’t have any accidents.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cannon has seven children by four women. His first two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, are now 10-years-old and were birthed during his marriage to Mariah Carey. After they split, Cannon jumped right into his polyamorous lifestyle. He has two children, Powerful and Golden, with Brittany Bell. He recently became father to another set of twins, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The birth of the twins allegedly came just nine days after model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their daughter Zen.

“I always say my vacation is my vacation, but when I have a free moment, all of that focus goes to my children,” Cannon explained while promoting his new talk show, per The Jasmine Brand. “That’s an even more creative space because I’m learning from them daily. As we all know, I have a wide range of personalities of young kids that I get to tap into. I get to vicariously live through them on a daily basis. Everyone is doing amazing.”

He also shot back at critics who wonder about the women agreeing to his lifestyle. “Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child.’ So it ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he said. He added that he feels monogamy is a “eurocentric concept.”

The Wild N’ Out host also says he’s not done having children. “God willing, if God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing,” he said. He previously said that being diagnosed with Lupus spearheaded his current lifestyle.