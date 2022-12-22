News Anchor Slams Viewer Who Said She's Too 'Heavily Pregnant' to Be on TV

Longtime CTV anchor Kathy Le hilariously hit back at one viewer who took issue with her being pregnant on TV. The award-winning journalist has remained on the air ever since first announcing in August that she was expecting, covering everything from the recent "Black Friday Frenzy" and even helping the CTV team with a documentary, but her decision not to step away from the news desk as she approaches her due date apparently ruffled some feathers.

On Dec. 10, Le took to social media to share an email the CTV team received from someone complaining that she was "heavily pregnant" on the air. Sent from someone who only identified themselves as Andrew with the subject line, "heavily pregnant woman on prime time TV," the email read, "C'mon, get this woman off TV. We tolerate it up to four months. Please." Thankfully, Le didn't take much issue with the complaint, and instead replied online with a humorous comeback.

Posting the email on both Twitter and Instagram, Le said she was "grateful to have been able to work very close to the end of my pregnancy." She went on to hilariously add, "I hope that every time this viewer saw me on TV passed 4 months it pissed him off more." She added the hashtag "some people" and an eye roll emoji before going on to open up about the mixed responses to her pregnancy.

"Just want to point out that most of the messages I got about my pregnancy have been amazing. But it's not always positive. And that's just the reality of the gig," she continued. "I've gotten plenty of negative messages about my appearance over the years but this one is ridiculous. Glad I kept showing up. Yours Truly Heavily Pregnant Woman."

Le, a news anchor for CTV Calgary, first announced in August, just a month after marking her third wedding anniversary, that she was pregnant. At the time, Lee, who teased that they had "a new addition to the CTV weekend news team," said she was 24 weeks pregnant. She has remained working throughout her pregnancy, frequently sharing highlights to social media and showcasing her dedication to her job, including wearing compression socks on air.