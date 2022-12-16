Soccer Pro Pregnant Just Months After Retiring

A former soccer star is about to become a new mother. Ellen White went to social media this week to announce she is expecting a baby in April. The post shows White and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption "Mum and Dad. April 2023." This news comes after White announced her retirement from soccer in August.

White, 33 was on the England national team from 2010-2022. She appeared in 113 international matches and scored 52 goals during that span. White led England to a third-place finish in the Women's World Cup in 2015. This year, White led England to the UEFA Women's Championship and the Arnold Clark Cup. White is England's record goal scorer and tallied a total of seven goals in three World Cups.

On the club level, White played for multiple squads but spent the most time with Chelsea and Manchester City. During her time at Manchester City (2019-2022), White helped the team win the Women's FA Cup (2019-20) and the WA WSL Cup (2021-22). She also spent time at Arsenal (2010-13) and helped the team win the FA WSL twice (2011, 2012). FA Women's Cup twice (2011, 2013) and the FA WSL Cup three times (2011, 2012, 2013).

When White announced her retirement, she said it was a decision she had to make. "This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me," White wrote in a letter posted to social media. "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine. It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on the 31st (of) July, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion."

White added: "I have been very lucky to have played for a number of teams in my career. It has been a huge honour to have represented some of the biggest clubs in England and to have worn the shirt and created some unbelievable memories. Thank you to all the clubs that have given me the opportunity to be a part of your football club."