‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Remembers Her Dad 1 Year After He Died of COVID-19

Pauley Perrette is remembering her father Paul Perrette one year after he died due to COVID-19. The NCIS alum paid tribute to her dad on Twitter on the one-year anniversary of his passing at the age of 85 on Jan. 20, 2021. The actress was always very close with her father and often spoke publicly about how important their relationship was to her, so the loss hit her extra hard. Keep scrolling to see how Perrette honored her father on the first anniversary of his passing and how fans continue to comfort her through this difficult time.
Paying Tribute
Perrette paid tribute to her father on social media with heartfelt words and old photos of the pair. “One year ago my beloved dad Died of #Covid,” she wrote. “His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that. There were no Vaccines then just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over and Me saying goodbye on a nurse’s cell phone.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
Sending Love
Perrette’s followers were quick to extend their condolences in response to her tribute.
Prayers
Others extended their own prayers and experiences in response.
‘A Special Man’
Some of Perrette’s followers remembered her father for the wonderful man that he was.
‘Smiling Down on You’
Some of the actress’ fans assured her that her father would always be watching over her even after his passing.
‘One of the Greatest Guys’
One Twitter user called Perrette’s dad “one of the greatest guys on the planet,” noting just how much it hurt to lose him.
‘Much Love and Big Hugs’
As Perrette continues to mourn the passing of her dad and heal from his loss, she definitely has the support of her fans.
Faces of COVID
After the death of her father, the Faces of COVID project honored him as one of the millions of people lost to the virus. “Our beloved daddy. Firefighter, USAF Veteran, preacher, county commissioner, boater, animal lover, joke teller, hug giver,” Perrette wrote of her father for the project. “We always held hands even though I’m grown. He was my world.”