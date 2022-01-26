‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Remembers Her Dad 1 Year After He Died of COVID-19

Pauley Perrette is remembering her father Paul Perrette one year after he died due to COVID-19. The NCIS alum paid tribute to her dad on Twitter on the one-year anniversary of his passing at the age of 85 on Jan. 20, 2021. The actress was always very close with her father and often spoke publicly about how important their relationship was to her, so the loss hit her extra hard. Keep scrolling to see how Perrette honored her father on the first anniversary of his passing and how fans continue to comfort her through this difficult time.

Paying Tribute

One year ago

my beloved dad

Died of #Covid

His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that

There were no Vaccines then

Just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over

And Me

Saying goodbye

On a nurse’s cell phone pic.twitter.com/KspZSSxLym — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 20, 2022

Perrette paid tribute to her father on social media with heartfelt words and old photos of the pair. “One year ago my beloved dad Died of #Covid,” she wrote. “His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that. There were no Vaccines then just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over and Me saying goodbye on a nurse’s cell phone.”

Sending Love

Perrette’s followers were quick to extend their condolences in response to her tribute.

I am so terribly sorry to her this…your dad was lucky to have you as his daughter…and you were lucky to have him. — Dr. Dina Marie Schon LMFT (@SchonDina) January 26, 2022

So sorry to hear about your dad. Please know you and your family are always in our thoughts and prayers. We love you. — JJ (Batten) Nagy (@badger2025) January 24, 2022

Prayers

Others extended their own prayers and experiences in response.

I am so incredibly sorry for your loss! We lost my grandfather last year as well. I am so sorry you had to go through it, when it didn't have to happen. You're in my prayers. — Scarlett (@Haven_Raven) January 23, 2022

‘A Special Man’

Some of Perrette’s followers remembered her father for the wonderful man that he was.

Peace Love and Blessings are sent your way. — Barbara Withrow (@luvycat) January 21, 2022

He was truly a special man. — Ginger Perrett (@G1Perrett) January 26, 2022

‘Smiling Down on You’

Some of the actress’ fans assured her that her father would always be watching over her even after his passing.

Our prayers are with you Pauley P. I know he's watching you grow and smiling down on you.

He'll always be with you…

🙏🙏🙏💗 — Arland Paul (@paul_arland) January 26, 2022

💔May you be comforted by warm memories of him. — darla service (@darlabiederman) January 25, 2022

‘One of the Greatest Guys’

One Twitter user called Perrette’s dad “one of the greatest guys on the planet,” noting just how much it hurt to lose him.

😢😭

One of the greatest guys on the planet. Man(!) does it hurt loosing that one.

(Dear God, C'mon, what about all those prayers for only taking the bad ones?!?😧)

🤗😘😘🙏,♾🙏,♾🍀✌️🖖❤️ 😇 => P

🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗!!! — Thomas E. Headrick (@Zeus2H2) January 25, 2022

My deepest condolences. — Rikki Amaya Elle Curtis (@insanerikki) January 22, 2022

‘Much Love and Big Hugs’

As Perrette continues to mourn the passing of her dad and heal from his loss, she definitely has the support of her fans.

This just breaks my heart…I’m so very very sorry for your loss 😢💙 much love and big hugs to you! — Carmen's Kayaks (@carmenskayaks) January 23, 2022

Sorry for your loss. It’s sad reading stories like this one. Good luck to you and the wonderful things you do. — Rubber Toe (@RubberToeNM) January 23, 2022

Faces of COVID

After the death of her father, the Faces of COVID project honored him as one of the millions of people lost to the virus. “Our beloved daddy. Firefighter, USAF Veteran, preacher, county commissioner, boater, animal lover, joke teller, hug giver,” Perrette wrote of her father for the project. “We always held hands even though I’m grown. He was my world.”