'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette's Dad Hospitalized With COVID-19

On Saturday night, NCIS alum Pauley Perrette revealed that her father has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The actor shared that her dad is in the ER in Alabama receiving treatment. Not only did Perrette reveal the news about a close member of her family, but she also urged others to take the pandemic seriously in order to keep their own loved ones safe and healthy.

Perrette included a slew of photos of herself and her father to showcase just how close the two are. She wrote that her dad tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was handling the illness alright "until he wasn't." The Broke star went on to write that those who know her best know how much she and her father care about one another. She concluded her message by issuing a word of caution to her followers — take this health crisis seriously. Perrette wrote that everyone should wear a mask when they are around others and that the community "CAN SAVE EACH OTHER" if they take safety measures seriously. She also asked for prayers for her father as he battles COVID-19 in the hospital.

My Daddy has #Covid He was doing good until he wasn’t. He’s in the ER in Alabama. Anyone that knows me or him knows how much we adore each other. I hate this awful virus. PLEASE #WearAMask UNDERSTAND THIS IS REAL, THIS IS AWFUL and WE CAN SAVE EACH OTHER! Prayers Please #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WVHoPfjFtl — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 3, 2021

Perrette's father's hospitalization comes a little over a month after they celebrated his birthday. In late November, the former NCIS star posted a video that she and those closest to her made in honor of her dad's 85th birthday. She captioned a clip of her own introduction to the video with, "Today’s dad’s 85 birthday. I can’t see him. Me & family took videos (@PapaWheelzCurry

edited) It’s beautiful and sad. To the millions of people who lost loved ones this year. I’m so sorry."

Perrette explained in the clip that "this is the first time in like a decade that we haven't seen each other" on her father’s birthday, and went on to reveal that she and "a bunch of people who love you and your friend Wheelz" came together in order to film a special video tribute for her big day. She said that this gift is "kind of like your birthdays past and a bunch of other stuff to make you happy." The actor ended her message by telling her father that she hopes that he enjoys the video and that she loves him.