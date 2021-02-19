'NCIS' Fans Flood Pauley Perrette With Well Wishes After Her Father Dies From COVID-19

Fans are sending love and support to former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette following the death of her father, Paul Perrette. Paul died in January after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was 85. The actress, who first shared that her father was battling the virus earlier that month, shared the tragic news of his passing on Jan. 20.

In a tweet, the actress reflected on the close relationship she shared with her father, writing that she's "the total Daddy's Girl" and that her father is her "whole world." Sharing a video of herself celebrating her father's 84th birthday on the set of her former CBS sitcom Broke, she went on to call her father, "my person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I'm AWESOME even when I'm not." She then revealed that her dad "didn't make it."

I am the total Daddy’s Girl.

Daddy is my whole world.

My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not.

Daddy didn’t make it. #RIP my beloved daddy. #Covid #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/nNgaPEEwm4 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 21, 2021

In a separate tweet days later, Perrette also opened up about her final moments with her father, sharing the final words he shared. According to the actress, the last thing her dad said to her was about COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic. Her father told her, "Thangs not good. I keep fighting. U stay put don't get near this stuff. It's really bad." She said she was "HONORING HIS WISHES!"

As Perrette continues to mourn the loss of her father, fans have flocked to social media to pay their respects and lift her up with messages of love and support. Keep scrolling to see some of those messages.