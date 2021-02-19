'NCIS' Fans Flood Pauley Perrette With Well Wishes After Her Father Dies From COVID-19
Fans are sending love and support to former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette following the death of her father, Paul Perrette. Paul died in January after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was 85. The actress, who first shared that her father was battling the virus earlier that month, shared the tragic news of his passing on Jan. 20.
In a tweet, the actress reflected on the close relationship she shared with her father, writing that she's "the total Daddy's Girl" and that her father is her "whole world." Sharing a video of herself celebrating her father's 84th birthday on the set of her former CBS sitcom Broke, she went on to call her father, "my person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I'm AWESOME even when I'm not." She then revealed that her dad "didn't make it."
I am the total Daddy’s Girl.— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 21, 2021
Daddy is my whole world.
My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not.
Daddy didn’t make it. #RIP my beloved daddy. #Covid #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/nNgaPEEwm4
In a separate tweet days later, Perrette also opened up about her final moments with her father, sharing the final words he shared. According to the actress, the last thing her dad said to her was about COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic. Her father told her, "Thangs not good. I keep fighting. U stay put don't get near this stuff. It's really bad." She said she was "HONORING HIS WISHES!"
As Perrette continues to mourn the loss of her father, fans have flocked to social media to pay their respects and lift her up with messages of love and support. Keep scrolling to see some of those messages.
Sending all the love, prayers and hugs I’ve got, my friend. ❤️— Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) February 10, 2021
Perrette first revealed her father's battle with the virus on Jan. 2. She shared the news with her fans in a tweet, writing that her father "was doing good until he wasn't" and was currently in an Alabama emergency home.prevnext
I am so sorry Pauley. I work in healthcare and Covid has been rough. Prayers for you and your family. #COVIDSUCKS— Lesley Pyron (@lesrn2np) January 22, 2021
In that post, the actress said, "anyone that knows me or him knows how much we adore each other. I hate this awful virus." She also encouraged her followers to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face mask, writing, "UNDERSTAND THIS IS REAL, THIS IS AWFUL and WE CAN SAVE EACH OTHER!" She went on to ask for prayers.prevnext
I wish you the best. I'm so sorry. I'm sending all my love. You've always been my comfort when I was in search for it. You are loved. I don't even have words right now, Im just so sorry. I love you with all my heart— Sunsarie (@Sunsarie1) February 10, 2021
Perrette's father eventually lost his battle to the virus, which resulted in the deaths of more than 493,000 people in America alone. As of this posting, a Johns Hopkins database has recorded more than 2.4 million deaths globally.prevnext
I’m Sorry for your loss... sending hugs and prayers your way...— ✨Definitely Not Me✨ (@CrimsSama) February 10, 2021
In her Jan. 23 tweet, Perrette revealed that her father's funeral was being held that day. She also said she would be honoring her father’s final wishes to avoid the coronavirus by staying put.prevnext
I made this for you— Hope (@innerlight_hope) January 21, 2021
Both of my parents are gone, I know the pain you are going through. You posted a sweet dedication to Father pic.twitter.com/jsjFtdvRAw
Weeks after sharing news of her father's passing, Perrette returned to Twitter to pay tribute. In a Feb. 10 tweet, she shared a photo of an American flag with a plaque reading, "In memory and honor of Paul Jackson Perrette."prevnext
Sorry dear, we in this house feel your pain. #Covid took a member of ours yesterday. Sending healing energy and blessings to you always.— Deborah (@Ibcutie33) January 21, 2021
"I'll never talk again I'll never love again I'll never write a song Won't even sing along I'll never love again You left me speechless," Perrette wrote in the tweet, sharing lyrics from Lady Gaga. "[Lady Gaga] wrote that, I feel it Love you daddy. So much."prevnext
I'm so sorry for your loss, Pauley, keeping you and your family in my prayers through this dark time ♥️. After losing a couple family members over the years, I found a quote which I find comforting, so thought I'd share it here. Much love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5uoXMfBIb6— Lulu Wild (@LuluWild13) February 10, 2021
Paul's death follows that of Perrette's mother, Donna Bell. Bell passed away in 2002 following a battle with cancer, with the actress frequently paying tribute to her on social media.prev