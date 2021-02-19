'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Honors Late Dad With Military Flag Photo Following COVID-19 Battle

✖

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette has honored her late dad with a photo of a military flag, following his COVID-19 battle last month. In the new post, Perrette quoted the lyrics to Lady Gaga's song "Speechless," saying that she can really "feel" the message in her current state of sorrow. She added, "Love you, daddy. So much."

Perrette announced her father's death on Jan. 20, sharing a video of the two of them together and writing, "I am the total Daddy’s Girl. Daddy is my whole world. My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not." She then said that her "beloved daddy" did not "make it." Perrette's father had been hospitalized with coronavirus earlier in January, and in her tweet, she indicated that his death was COVID-19 related.

Won't even sing along I'll never love again You left me speechless -@ladygaga wrote that, I feel it Love you daddy. So much. pic.twitter.com/mqYBsk5m1H — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) February 10, 2021

A few days after sharing the sad news of her father's passing, Perrette tweeted, revealing that a memorial was being held and paying homage to her beloved dad. "Last thing daddy said to me on this earth was about COVID, he said: 'Thangs not good. I keep fighting. [You] stay put don’t get near this stuff. It’s really bad.'"

She added, "I am HONORING HIS WISHES! His funeral is today. Imma [stay put]. Love you Daddy. Rest In Peace That Passes All Understanding." Perrette also shared a sweet photo of her and her father embracing one another at what appears to be on the set of one of her previous TV shows.

My Daddy has #Covid He was doing good until he wasn’t. He’s in the ER in Alabama. Anyone that knows me or him knows how much we adore each other. I hate this awful virus. PLEASE #WearAMask UNDERSTAND THIS IS REAL, THIS IS AWFUL and WE CAN SAVE EACH OTHER! Prayers Please #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WVHoPfjFtl — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 3, 2021

Currently, the United States is approaching 30 million cases of COVID-19 across the nation, with a total of 493,000 deaths. Sadly, elderly Americans and those with certain pre-existing conditions are at a greater risk for COVID-19. Healthcare professionals and virus experts agree that wearing a mask can significantly reduce the spread of coronavirus, as can maintaining social distancing efforts.