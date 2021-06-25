'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Remembers Late Father Who Died of COVID-19 in Touching Post

✖

Pauley Perrette is remembering her "beloved" father months after the late Paul Perrett died of COVID-19 on Jan. 20, 2021. He was 85. The NCIS alum paid tribute to her dad Thursday after the Faces of COVID project published a brief obituary for Perrett on Twitter, honoring the more than 3.9 million people who have died from the pandemic virus.

"Our beloved daddy. Firefighter, USAF Veteran, preacher, county commissioner, boater, animal lover, joke teller, hug giver," Perrett's obit, written by Perrette, reads. "We always held hands even though I’m grown. He was my world." Attached is a photo of the actress and her father embracing as they smile for the camera. Perrette thanked the Faces of COVID project for "adding my beloved daddy to your very important site," concluding, "God Bless You."

Thank You @FacesOfCOVID for adding my beloved daddy to your very important site. God Bless You. https://t.co/7clO2ZVAZJ — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 25, 2021

"So sorry that you lost your dad to this terrible pandemic. Must provide you with a bit of comfort to see him recognized like that," one of Perrette's followers responded. Another wrote, "I am so very sorry for your loss! May God/dess hold you all in loving embrace. And may his memory be a blessing. Say their names. Show their faces. Tell their stories. #NotJustAStatistic." Kellie Martin of Life Goes On and ER also made sure to send her condolences, tweeting at Perrette, "So sorry, Pauley."

Perrette's father was hospitalized in January 2021 near his Alabama hometown. The Broke actress tweeted at the time, "My Daddy has #Covid He was doing good until he wasn’t. He’s in the ER in Alabama. Anyone that knows me or him knows how much we adore each other. I hate this awful virus." She continued to plead with people to wear a mask and "understand this is real, this is awful and we can save each other." Perrette concluded by asking for prayers from her followers.

After Perrett passed away on Jan. 20, his daughter took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking update. "I am the total Daddy’s Girl. Daddy is my whole world," she wrote. "My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not. Daddy didn’t make it. #RIP my beloved daddy."