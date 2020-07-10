Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Spotted Comforting 4-Year-Old Son One Day After 'Glee' Star's Disappearance

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, was seen for the first time since the Glee actress disappeared in Valencia, California, with his son Josey Dorsey in his arms. The two visited Rivera's sister, model Nickayla Rivera, and Dorsey did not take questions from reporters. Rivera, 33, went missing Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru in Ventura County. Rivera is presumed dead, according to authorities.

Dorsey, 36, answered the door and was "too distraught" to answer questions, reports The Daily Mail, which published photos of Dorsey carrying 4-year-old Josey. He said he had to take care of his son, who was with Rivera before her disappearance. Dorsey's housemate told The Daily Mail Dorsey did not know Rivera planned to go boating and swimming with their son Wednesday. The housemate said he headed straight to Lake Piru after learning Josey was found without Rivera.

Ryan Dorsey was spotted out today with his son Josey, who is healthy and safe, amid the disappearance of his ex-wife Naya Rivera. pic.twitter.com/UMLSaf4mGt — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) July 10, 2020

"Naya has been in LA working but I don’t know where she has been living. None of us know any more than what is being reported at this time," the housemate said. He added that Rivera was not in contact with Dorsey, who had "no idea" what her plans were. "It's a horrible circumstance and we're hoping for the best."

Rivera and Dorsey were married from 2014 until 2018, when their divorce was finalized. Dorsey is also an actor, known for roles in Stumptown, Ray Donovan and Justified. Josey is their only child together. At the time of their divorce, E! News reported they share joint custody of their son.

Rivera was last seen Wednesday afternoon when she rented the boat to head out to a popular part of the lake for swimming with Josey. When she did not return the boat after three hours, employees searched for her. When they found the boat, Josey was inside sleeping alone and Rivera could not be located. A witness called 911 and authorities searched until dusk. The search resumed Thursday morning, although authorities said the search is now a recovery mission. No foul play is suspected.

Rivera is best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee and was starring in YouTube's Step Up: High Water. In November, Rivera said Josey "definitely" has talent. "He loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he’s really, really funny," Rivera told Us Weekly. Rivera's last Instagram post before she went missing is a photo of Rivera kissing Josey, adding "just the two of us" in the caption.