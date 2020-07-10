Naya Rivera 911 Call Released by Ventura Police After 'Glee' Alum Goes Missing

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department released the 911 call reporting a missing person at Lake Piru, where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday. In the call, a woman told the dispatcher that her husband was among the people who discovered a boat with a child inside, but the mother was "nowhere to be found." The 33-year-old Rivera's son, 4-year-old Josey Dorsey, was found sleeping in the boat.

In the message, the caller told the dispatcher the emergency was a "missing person." She told the dispatcher her husband wanted her to just call the emergency in and was going back to the scene to speak with her husband. The dispatcher did enter the information she had, but asked the woman to call 911 back when she got more information.

This is an updated link to the 911 recording reporting Naya Rivera as a missing person. https://t.co/kxIMN5HVfS — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera was last seen Wednesday afternoon when she rented the boat for three hours. The search started at about 4:30 p.m. when Rivera did not return the boat, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told reporters Thursday afternoon, reports KTLA. Deputies said they got the 911 call at around 6 p.m. as concession workers searched on their own. They did not call until they found the boat at the northern end of the lake, with Josey asleep. He was wearing his life jacket, and an adult-sized jacket was on the boat. Donoghue said there was surveillance footage showing Rivera and Josey were the only two people on the boat.

The search continued on Wednesday until it became dark. Authorities went back out early Thursday morning. They have found no evidence of foul play and believe this was an accident. "We’ve had no indication, after talking to her son, that Miss Rivera made it to shore," Donoghue explained. "So the focus of our search efforts are in water at this time."

Rivera is presumed dead, and the search is now a recovery effort. "The goal is still to bring Miss Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure," Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Dyer said. Josey is now "healthy and fine" and with members of his family, Dyer said.

Ribera and Josey went to a part of Lake Piru called Blue Point to swim. Dyer told In Touch it is common for visitors to go there. "That’s a regular area where boats would go and you could swim there," he said. "We don’t know exactly where they stopped, but we know the boat was at that side of the lake." He told the outlet they planned to search the area Thursday "until about dusk," when they have to shut down operations as a safety precaution.