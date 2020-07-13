'Glee' Fans Heartbroken After Naya Rivera's Body Reportedly Found at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's body has reportedly been found at Lake Piru in California, and Glee fans are absolutely heartbroken over the news. Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, after a boat she rented was recovered with her 4-year-old son aboard. He was alive and well.

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the search, tweeting, "Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake." TMZ reported that law enforcement sources relayed to them that the body recovered was Rivera, though that has not been officially confirmed by authorities at this time. Many of Rivera's fans have since been taking to Twitter to lament the news. Scroll down to read what they are saying.