'Glee' Fans Heartbroken After Naya Rivera's Body Reportedly Found at Lake Piru
Naya Rivera's body has reportedly been found at Lake Piru in California, and Glee fans are absolutely heartbroken over the news. Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, after a boat she rented was recovered with her 4-year-old son aboard. He was alive and well.
On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the search, tweeting, "Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake." TMZ reported that law enforcement sources relayed to them that the body recovered was Rivera, though that has not been officially confirmed by authorities at this time. Many of Rivera's fans have since been taking to Twitter to lament the news. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
Reports say that Naya’s body has in fact been found in Lake Piru. Watching her grow from child star to the cultural icon known as Santana Rivera makes this news even more heartbreaking 💔 #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/D4e2x0BlUL— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 13, 2020
You sang this for Cory and now we sing it for you... @NayaRivera #RIPNayaRivera 💔 Gone too soon. https://t.co/dXFJSDMvaV— 💎Her-Royal👑Highness™💎 (@Roxy_Clarisse) July 13, 2020
Rest in power, sweet Naya. My heart will never be the same. I'll miss you. I'm so sorry you were taken from Josey, your family and friends so soon. #RIPNayaRivera #naya pic.twitter.com/fVtLPoUeAA— BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@moondrunklove) July 13, 2020
Damn this one hurts #RIPNayaRivera 2020 can f*ck all the way off.— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) July 13, 2020
I can’t believe they found Naya on the anniversary of Cory. Praying that she rests in peace and her family is surrounded by love and comfort during this difficult time. 🥺💔 #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/RBMuJJk5nd— Kim. (@kimberlyklacic) July 13, 2020
i'm not a glee stan, but the news hurts, rests in a beautiful peace naya, you were a beautiful mother, person and example, God will take care of your little one and you will be his guardian angel, thanks for the joy, fly high. 🕊❤#RIPNayaRivera #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/d6gMzoOCX5— 𝐢𝐯𝐲 (@aestyjuv) July 13, 2020
you were so great. and taken far too soon. one of the best, and i’m truly heartbroken. may you rest peacefully 🤍 #RIPNayaRivera forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/uQe0twg9cX— r (@needdyariana) July 13, 2020
naya rivera being found on the anniversary of cory’s death. Rest In Peace naya, you have impacted so many lives💔 #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/s3zhYWLQbj— ᴇᴍ! (@CANY0NSHE) July 13, 2020
The fact that they found Naya’s body on the 7th anniversary of Corys death :( I can’t imagine how the cast is feeling, I’m heartbroken #RIPNayaRivera #7yearswithoutcory pic.twitter.com/p98dK8wSa1— 𝙽𝚒𝚗𝚊❤️ (@Nina_brown37) July 13, 2020
This has always been my favorite Naya Rivera moment on TV. Rest in peace, queen! 👑😭#RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/hGfqYuQ9Yc— Mejjah Ombitho (@mejjahombitho_) July 13, 2020
Gutted😩 #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/8sx7OzVnfa— Shauna Fitzpatrick (@Shaunaleighh) July 13, 2020
So heartbreaking 😢💔 Rest In Peace Naya Rivera. Thoughts & Prayers go out to her family, friends and her little boy 🙏🏼#RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/g0zw83ngJ3— Muireann 🦦 (@m_m_m1985) July 13, 2020
What devastating news.#RIPNayaRivera #RIPNaya pic.twitter.com/0qlYmKvEp9— Aarya (@aryaa__stark) July 13, 2020
Gleeks.. it’s so unfortunate for us we find ourselves here again... but we all must be here for each other. Be kind. Sending love to you all 🤍 #RIPNayaRivera 💔— court 🤍 (@Court_Distefano) July 13, 2020