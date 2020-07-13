Naya Rivera Search: Police Find Body at Lake Piru and Social Media Explodes

Monday's announcement that the search and recovery effort for missing Glee actress has resulted in the discovery of a body in Southern California’s Lake Piru has social media reacting. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement at 9:38 a.m. local time on what marked the sixth day of their search efforts. At this time, the body has not been identified and the sheriff’s department said that a news conference will be held later this afternoon.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Rivera, 33, went missing on Wednesday, July 8 after renting a pontoon with her 4-year-old son Josey. After the actress failed to return the boat, her son was found sleeping aboard the drifting vessel, informing authorities that he and his mother had gone swimming but she did not make it back to the boat. An expansive search was prompted for the actress, which transitioned from a search and rescue to a search and recovery mission by Thursday as authorities presumed Rivera to be dead of an accidental drowning.

News that a body had been recovered immediately shocked social media, the actress' fans having been following along with efforts to bring Rivera home. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the latest development in Rivera’s disappearance.