Nate Bargatze: 'SNL' Host's Bio, Tour Dates and More Info to Know

As the Foo Fighters return to Studio 8H for their 10th Saturday Night Live appearance, tonight's host, Nate Bargatze, is a first-timer. The 44-year-old comedian and Nashville native began doing stand-up comedy in Chicago before moving to New York City and doing gigs at The Bostom Comedy Club. He participated in Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour in 2013 and won New York's Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival that same year. His first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown in 2014, peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts. He's released numerous specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, with his most recent, Hello World, releasing on Prime Video earlier this year.

Bargatze is currently embarking on his "The Be Funny Tour." Shows are running through at least summer 2024, with new dates added regularly. He did have to reschedule some shows due to booking Saturday Night Live. He expressed his disappointment in having to reschedule on Instagram since it's the last thing he ever wants to do. However, Saturday Night Live is one gig that he could not pass up, and his fans were plenty excited for him, knowing how big SNL is. While he was able to reschedule his shows in Ottumwa and Davenport, Iowa for December, his three St. Louis shows and Indianapolis were pushed back to June. The wait will be worth it, though, and he's going to be in a lot of cities across the countries. There will be plenty of time to see him. Be sure to check out all dates on Bargatze's official website.

On top of his comedy specials and tour, Nate Bargatze is the creator and host of the podcast Nateland. Also hosted by comedians Brian Bates, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay, the podcasts features the group discussing a wide range of topics such as pop culture, current events, personal lives, experiences, and more. Fans can listen it through AudioBroom, Bargatze's YouTube channel, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Earlier this summer, he launched The Nateland Company, where he will produce stand-up specials, showcases, sketches, podcasts, and much more.

Saturday Night Live has already brought the house down in the first two episodes of Season 49. It also came with some pretty big surprise guests like Trayvis, Lady Gaga, and Pedro Pascal. Could the theme continue and bring even more surprises for Episode 3? Fans will just have to watch and see. Tune in for Nate Bargatze as host and Foo Fighters as the musical guest tonight starting at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.